ISRI Urges China to Reconsider Scrap Restrictions

by | Sep 1, 2017 | Daily News, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling

The Washington-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) has sent a letter to China’s Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) urging it to reconsider newly drafted limits on prohibitive materials mixed into scrap shipments.

The MEP draft proposes tightening the thresholds for “carried waste” (contaminants and prohibitives) to 0.3 percent for all scrap materials. If implemented, these standards could effectively prohibit scrap imports to China, according to ISRI.

“The application of this standard will effectively result in a ban on the importation of all these commodities,” writes ISRI President Robin Wiener in the letter to the MEP. “It is simply not possible to achieve such a control level, nor is it possible to even measure it with such accuracy.”

Source Link

