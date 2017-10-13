PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Machinex Upgrades Equipment at Boulder County, Colorado, MRF

by | Oct 13, 2017 | Daily News, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling

plastic news Machinex HyspecMachinex Group, Plessisville, Quebec, has supplied equipment for a major upgrade of the container line at the Boulder County, Colorado, material recovery facility (MRF). The upgraded system has been processing material since the end of August 2017 and has its official ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 12, 2017.

The facility, which processes 25 tons of material per hour, receives over 45,000 tons of recyclables from single-stream collection per year. The county decided to modernize is container line to maximize recovery on plastics and decrease manual sorting. To meet the customer’s needs, Machinex has provided two MACH Hyspec optical sorters. The first one ejects polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP), while the second one ejects high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and mixed plastics. A Machinex eddy current separator also was installed upstream of the optical sorters to sort aluminum cans.

