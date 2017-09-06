MSS Announces the Next Generation of Metal Recovery Technology

MSS, Inc., the optical sorter division of CP Group, introduces MetalMiner™, the next generation of induction-based true all-metal detectors. MSS has designed and built induction metal sorters for over 40 years, and this latest iteration was designed specifically to handle auto shredder residue (ASR), electronic scrap, plastic flake and glass cullet applications. One of the most relevant new technical features of the MetalMiner™ is the patent pending MapLine™ algorithm.

“MapLine™ allows users to target specific metal types or objects by amplifying the sensitivity for non-ferrous metals, especially wire, while simultaneously reducing it for ferrous dust,” says Felix Hottenstein, MSS Sales Director. “MetalMiner™ is exceeding our customers’ expectations. We’ve found up to 15% higher recovery rates for Zurik when directly compared to other vendors.