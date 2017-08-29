The year 2017 has brought rapid changes to the plastic recycling sector, causing it the be the topic of discussion at a session at the 2017 Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference Europe event.
In a session called “Plastic’s Bright Future (and Dark Cloud)” on the morning of Wednesday, November 8, four different speakers will offer their perspectives on both plastic’s continued growth as a basic material as well as its status as a target of environmental advocates in Europe and elsewhere—largely because of its unwelcome waste presence.
Three of the four speakers help manage companies that recycle or divert from landfill plastic scrap generated in Europe, while the other is the executive director of a Brussels-based trade group representing the PET bottle and container industry in Europe.
Plastic's Future in the Spotlight at Warsaw Conference
