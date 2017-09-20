PRE Says Biodegradables in the Recycling Mix Causing Harm

Brussels-based Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE) says the quality of recycled-content plastic film in Europe is being negatively affected by degradable plastics from Southern Europe.
Even what PRE calls “very low quantities” of degradable plastics that end up in plastic film scrap streams “have a significant, negative impact on recycled plastics,” says the group.
PRE singles out material streams in Southern Europe as posing a quality issue in films with recycled content production because of the higher share of degradable plastics. A trial done on 1,000 metric tons of equally purchased qualities of scrap from Northern European and Southern European suppliers showed “substantial quality discrepancies in the recycled film,” says PRE. The organization did not specify which nations were placed in either geographic category.
