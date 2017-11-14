MB-Sort Employs Sesotec’s Varisort Compact Sorting System

MB-Sort, Schoenberg, Germany, was established in August 2016 to provide contract sorting of various types of complex and technically problematic materials.
Every month MB-Sort recycles up to 200 tons of various mixed fractions. The company’s customers include recycling companies and manufacturers.
Among the tools MB-Sort employs for this task is the Varisort Compact system from Sesotec, also of Schoenberg.
“In our own sorting line, the material must be sorted into different material groups or cleaned. Sesotec’s Varisort Compact system is optimally suited for this task,” says Markus Burghart.
