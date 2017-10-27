Ohio’s Polymer Technologies and Services Receives Recognition

Polymer Technologies and Services Inc. (PTS), Heath, Ohio, has been named the 2017 Minority Energy Firm of the Year by the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) of the U.S. Department of Commerce during National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. The award is presented to a minority-owned firm in the energy industry with goods and services that promote energy efficiency and result in improvement of the environment, proficiency and customer satisfaction.

MBDA partnered with the National Minority Supplier Development Council Inc. (NMSDC) to host the 2017 NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange Oct. 22-25 in Detroit, which is where MBDA announced the awards, which recognized 15 businesses leaders, advocates and minority business enterprises (MBEs).