The Buzz on Lush’s 100% Recycled Coffee Cup Fiber-Based Box

By
Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics and James Cropper 3D Products have collaborated to create a custom package for Lush’s solid bath oil balls, aimed at enhancing the customer shopping experience in a practical and sustainable way. The package is made using Colourform™, a sustainable alternative to plastic and other packaging materials, with Lush’s packaging comprising 100% recycled coffee cup fiber from James Cropper’s own recycling plant.
From design to manufacture, Lush was able to draw upon James Cropper’s 170 years of experience in innovation and expertise in colored paper and fiber products. The collaborative approach ensured the creation met aesthetic requirements while overcoming potential technical challenges, such as the material’s ability to withstand the moisture of products.
Related Posts
Clynk Receives $22.5K Grant From Maine Technology Institute
Clynk, South Portland, Maine, has received a $22,500 one-year grant from the Maine Technology Institute (MTI) to commercialize investments
What is the Payback on Injection Molding Training?
Molding companies exist for two reasons: To make money and grow. They resist training because it costs money and they do not see the
Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference 2017: The Importance of Collaboration
For recycling to be successful, the entire supply chain must work together. This was the opinion expressed by the panelists who participated in
An Epoxy Resin Whose Input is Waste Glycerin From Biodiesel Production
Spolchemie offers EnviPOXY, a drop-in bioplastic material, epoxy resin whose input is waste glycerin from biodiesel production, containing 28%
Capital Investment in Canada’s Auto Sector Well Below Pre-Recession Levels: Report
Capital investment in the Canadian auto assembly sector since the financial crisis has been nearly cut in half compared with the period before
BTB PET-Recycling Says Starlinger Recycling System has Responded to Changing Bottle Stream
BTB PET-Recycling GmbH & Co. KG, Bad Salzuflen, Germany, recycles polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles back into bottles, processing
CFRTP Composites From Covestro Stand Out in IT Applications
Lightweight materials are in greater demand than ever – and not just in the automotive industry. Manufacturers of electronic devices such as
The Buzz on Lush’s 100% Recycled Coffee Cup Fiber-Based Box
Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics and James Cropper 3D Products have collaborated to create a custom package for Lush’s solid bath oil balls
Solvay Introduces UV Stabilizer for TPOs and Reinforced Plastics
At the recent 19th SPE TPO Automotive Engineered Polyolefins Conference, Solvay debuted its latest stabilization technology, Cyasorb Cyxtra
AMUT Group to Display at Ecomondo 2017
AMUT Group’s Recycling Division will present its washing plants for polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and