The Buzz on Lush’s 100% Recycled Coffee Cup Fiber-Based Box

By

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics and James Cropper 3D Products have collaborated to create a custom package for Lush’s solid bath oil balls, aimed at enhancing the customer shopping experience in a practical and sustainable way. The package is made using Colourform™, a sustainable alternative to plastic and other packaging materials, with Lush’s packaging comprising 100% recycled coffee cup fiber from James Cropper’s own recycling plant.

From design to manufacture, Lush was able to draw upon James Cropper’s 170 years of experience in innovation and expertise in colored paper and fiber products. The collaborative approach ensured the creation met aesthetic requirements while overcoming potential technical challenges, such as the material’s ability to withstand the moisture of products.