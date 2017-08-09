Southern Argentina City Finds PET Recycling End Market

by | Aug 9, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling

plastic news clear PET bottlesThe government of Ushuaia, Argentina, considered the southern-most city in the world, has collected and sent out for recycling two shipments of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles totaling 30 tons.

According to an online article from El Diario del Fin del Mundo, the action is part of an environmental policy of the Municipality of Ushuaia.

A shipment of PET bottles in early August, the city’s second, was collected by the city in cooperation with Argentina-based Pulpo SA and included inspection by Argentina’s customs agency, which “verified the merchandise and the export procedure.”

Source Link

