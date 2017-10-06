Plasticity Forum Heads to Sydney

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, the ninth global Plasticity Forum will be held at the Maritime Museum in Sydney’s Darling Harbour. Experts from around the world will gather to discuss ideas on innovation, sustainability and business successes driving new plastics circular economies.

The only global conference focused solely on plastic sustainability, a key area of discussion will be Australasia’s recycling efforts, which are under threat from China’s new “National Sword” policy that is disrupting the region’s plastic scrap marketplace. Rather than focusing on the doom, this situation offers opportunities for existing and new businesses across a range of industries, according to the show’s organizer.