SWACO to Host Election Yard Sign Recycling Event

by | Nov 8, 2017 | Daily News, Process Recycling

The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio (SWACO), Grove City, Ohio, has announced it will host an election yard sign recycling event Nov. 11 from 8-11 a.m. at the Bill McDonald Athletic Complex in Columbus.

All paper and plastic signs, including coroplast, and accompanying metal stands will be accepted for free from Franklin County residents. All of the materials accepted during this event will be recycled, says SWACO.

