PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

China moves to extend ban to all recovered materials

by | Aug 14, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Recycling, Scrap Plastics

Plastic-News-Recycling-Today-China-to-extend-ban

China released a proposal to expand its scrap import ban beyond plastics and the other materials that are currently restricted. A new plan would ban every form of “solid waste” from import.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment on July 11 posted a draft document that lays out numerous regulations covering solid waste management. The proposal is in line with recent reports indicating the country will end scrap imports completely by 2020.

China’s National Sword policy has already shut the door on most recovered plastics and mixed paper since the start of this year. And China announced it would ban imports of post-industrial plastic by the end of this year.

Higher grades of fiber have been allowed to continue to move into the country, although they’ve been subject to tighter inspection requirements. Fiber research firm RISI first reported on the latest import proposal, noting it would “entirely ban the import of solid waste, including recovered paper,” and would do so sooner than previously anticipated.

According to RISI, no firm date of implementation was attached to the plan. However, RISI noted that although previous reports floated a 2020 implementation date for an all-out ban, the Chinese government is “looking for the law to go into effect before then.”

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Polymer 3D printing will be $16-billion industry by 2027

by | August 14, 2018 | Additive Mfg, Additive Mfg, Business, Daily News, Global | 0 Comments

Increasing industrialization efforts across various plastic printing...
Read More

China moves to extend ban to all recovered materials

by | August 14, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Recycling, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

China released a proposal to expand its scrap import ban beyond...
Read More

VP Bob Confer: Analyzing Cost of NY State Location for Confer Plastics Inc

by | August 14, 2018 | Blow Molding, Business, Consumer, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

The chances are good that someone very close to you left the state …...
Read More

Chattanooga,TN — Naprotec to start operations at former DuPont site

by | August 13, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

A German company has bought 28 acres of the former DuPont plant site...
Read More

LyondellBasell reports higher Q2 profits even as plastics earnings shrink

by | August 13, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Global, North America | 0 Comments

LyondellBasell grew its second quarter earnings but reported lower...
Read More

Dri-Air Industries founder Charles Sears passes away

by | August 13, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America, Profile | 0 Comments

Charles Sears, the president of dryer manufacturer Dri-Air...
Read More

UK — Firenado at plastics factory blaze

by | August 10, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

This incredible footage shows the moment a "firenado" erupted near a...
Read More

DE, USA — Formosa Plastics shuttering US plant in September

by | August 10, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

One of Delaware's biggest polluters will be shutting down its New...
Read More

SC, USA — China Jushi Expanding 400 New Jobs

by | August 10, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A fiberglass company that broke ground on a...
Read More

Your old plastic bottle … reborn as a towel, bag or swimsuit

by | August 7, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Part Design, Recycling | 1 Comment

As technology finds innovative ways to recycle, waste products are...
Read More