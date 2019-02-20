RENEW Plastics unveils new deck board product

Luxemburg, WI — RENEW Plastics of Luxemburg,WI a division of N.E.W. Plastics Corp., is introducing a certified engineered composite deck board called Revolve.





“REVOLVE is on the cutting-edge of wood-alternative lumber,” said Lynie Vincent, vice president of sales and marketing at RENEW Plastics/N.E.W. Plastics. “This new board takes composite deck boards to the next level, with a unique wood-grain texture and matte finish that give a convincing look and feel no other wood-alternative lumber can compete with. And we’re happy to announce that Revolve has been certified by PFS TECO.”





PFS TECO is a company that offers services ranging from forest certification to building product certification and testing to manufactured structure plan review and inspection.





Revolve deck boards come in two styles – traditional square edge and hidden fastener groove and groove – as well as three colors – California Redwood, Weathered Cedar and Coastal Driftwood. The product is engineered to repel moisture, dirt and spills and will not peel, rot, splinter or weather. It never needs to be stained, sanded or painted.





RENEW Plastics is part of the N.E.W. Plastics modern manufacturing campus in Luxemburg, Wisconsin. With more than 100,000 square feet of production space, RENEW Plastics has the ability to convert more than 25 million pounds of discarded HDPE (No. 2) plastic into useful, environmentally-friendly products each year.





N.E.W. Plastics was the first known “plastic lumber” manufacturer in North America. Founder Irvin Vincent was recognized as the pioneer of plastic lumber.





