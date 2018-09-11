PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Third round of US-China tariffs to hit China finished plastics exports hardest

by | Sep 11, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, North America

Plastic-News-Recycling-Today-3rd-round-US-China-tariffs-hit-China-finished-plastics-exports

NEW YORK (ICIS) — As the third round of US-China tariffs looms, China finished plastics products will be in the crosshairs, along with additional US exports of commodity chemicals.


The proposed third round of tariffs, which the US plans to put on an additional $200bn in Chinese imports, and China on $60bn of US imports, raises the stakes in chemicals and plastics.


While the second round on $16bn in imports on both sides already in effect since 23 August impacted around $2.0bn in US chemicals and plastics exports and $2.2bn in China’s, round three targets another $8.8bn in US exports of these products, and $16.3bn in China exports, according to the American Chemistry Council (ACC).


The first round of tariffs from the US and China on $34bn of imports implemented on 5 July did not include chemicals.


The bulk of the US tariffs in the third round target China’s finished plastics products, In round two, about $1.4bn in these exports were put under tariff. In round three this jumps to $5.8bn, according to an ICIS analysis of 2017 US International Trade Commission (USITC) statistics.

The products under tariff in rounds two and three include everything from plastic tubes, pipes and hoses, plates, sheets, films, containers, bags and sacks, lids and caps, to wall, ceiling and floor coverings, and gloves and ponchos.

In volumes, for the finished plastics products where China exports to the US are measured in kilograms, the second round captured 128,000 tonnes while this amount more than doubles to 284,000 tonnes in the third round. This could diminish China’s overall demand for polymer resins.


If the third round of tariffs are implemented, the combined impact on $7.2bn of finished plastics from China to the US will represent about 30% of US imports of these specific products under tariff, and 19% of US imports of all finished plastics products, including many not under tariff.


See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pyrolysis firm Agilyx unveils recycled chemicals to make olefins

by | September 12, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America, Polymer Science, Recycling | 0 Comments

Oregon — Agilyx is already processing scrap PS into a feedstock for...
Read More

Exports to Thailand collapse after ban

by | September 12, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Recycling, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Thailand — A Thai policy restricting the import of scrap plastics...
Read More

Third round of US-China tariffs to hit China finished plastics exports hardest

by | September 11, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

NEW YORK (ICIS) — As the third round of US-China tariffs looms,...
Read More

Sunlight converts plastic waste to hydrogen fuel

by | September 11, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, Europe, Polymer Science, Recycling | 0 Comments

UK — UK scientists have discovered a simple sunlight-driven process...
Read More

Obituary: Aldo Crugnola – Former Dean U Mass Lowell & Plastics Professor

by | September 11, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America, Polymer Science, Profile | 0 Comments

DRACUT, Mass — Dr.Aldo Mario Crugnola, 90, passed away, Tuesday,...
Read More

Brexit could cripple UK plastics industry

by | September 10, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe | 0 Comments

At 11 PM on March 29, 2019, the UK is scheduled to leave the EU....
Read More

Chinese pipe maker to open U.S. processing plant

by | September 10, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Extrusion, North America | 0 Comments

A Chinese company will open a plastics recycling facility in...
Read More

Lego’s challenge in remaking its classic toy brick

by | September 10, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Europe, Global, Injection Molding, Part Design | 0 Comments

Billund, Denmark — At the heart of this town lies a building that is...
Read More

NEW YORK — SK acquires SI Group to create additives player

by | September 7, 2018 | Additives & Modifiers, Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

NEW YORK—SK Capital Partners is creating a major additives player...
Read More

Plastics industry gives support to US-Mexico trade deal

by | September 7, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

The Plastics Industry Association (Plastics) has given its support...
Read More