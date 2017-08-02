SPE Thermoforming Division Announces 2017 Scholarship Recipients

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE; Bethel, CT) Thermoforming Division has awarded scholarships to three outstanding university students. The students have been invited to attend the 26th SPI Thermoforming Conference, which will be held Sept. 11 to 13 in Orlando, FL. They will be recognized during the Thermoforming Awards Dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The Bill Benjamin Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Michael Green, Western Michigan University (WMU) in Kalamazoo. Green is from Jackson, MI. His first experience with thermoforming was at DT Manufacturing, where he worked as an inline operator. He is about to begin his senior year at WMU, where he is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering with a minor in plastics. Green is president of the SPE Western Michigan University Student Chapter. When he finishes his degree, Green plans to start working in the plastics industry. His goals include becoming an expert on acetal processing and teaching future generations of plastics engineers.
