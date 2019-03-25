PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Prodways Begins Work on Autonomous Dental 3D Printing

by | Mar 25, 2019 | Additive Mfg, Consumer, Daily News, Europe, Part Design

Plastics-Additive-Manufacturing-3D-News-Today-Prodways-Autonomous-Dental-3D-Printing France — Since it was acquired by Groupe Gorgé in 2013, Prodways has been growing and transforming at a rapid pace, developing new 3D printers and materials while acquiring numerous smaller companies and expanding its product portfolio. All the while, some have been wondering when Groupe Gorgé’s own technology, including robotics, would come into play.

Though there may have been other aspects of Group Gorgé’s tech under the hood of Prodways printers, it is with this latest announcement by the French 3D printer manufacturer that we are beginning to see how robotics will reshape Prodways and, potentially, the 3D printing industry as a whole. At the IDS dental trade fair, the company unveiled a roadmap for the automated production and shipment of clear dental aligners made with 3D printing.

Prodways is already involved in the dental market with its MOVINGLight ProMaker L series of 3D printers, and makers of invisible aligners have long used 3D scanning and 3D printing to produce molds for thermoforming custom aligners. Prodways leverage of Group Gorgé’s robotics expertise will help to automate the entire process, from 3D scanning to printing to thermoforming and packaging.

Aspects of the workflow are already available, specifically software for performing intraoral scans and the ProMaker LD10 and LD20 3D printers, which the company suggests are capable of producing “55 dental models” in an hour. Yet to be released is an automatic build platform loader/unloader module, to be released in summer 2019. This module is meant to provide eight hours of continuous production completely automatically.

In Q4 of this year, a “semiautomatic thermoforming and marking module” will be released, which will reportedly be capable of trimming, polishing, packaging and shipping (though these last two features are described as optional). With this setup, Prodways suggests that it will be possible to produce 1,200 aligners a day over three shifts.By next year, a “fully automatic thermoforming and marking module” is planned, which will be able to make 2,250 aligners daily.

These last two versions of the setup will consist of two or more 3D printers that will use a whopping two tons of materials every year. To get a sense of what that means from an environmental perspective, read our article on 3D printing plastics.

See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article
Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Prodways Begins Work on Autonomous Dental 3D Printing

by | March 25, 2019 | Additive Mfg, Consumer, Daily News, Europe, Part Design | 0 Comments

France — Since it was acquired by Groupe Gorgé in 2013, Prodways has...
Read More

KraussMaffei breaks ground on new Chinese plant

by | March 25, 2019 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

HAIYAN, China — German machinery manufacturer KraussMaffei Group has...
Read More

Book Review: “Peak Plastic” by Jack Buffington

by | March 25, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, Global, Recycling | 0 Comments

By Peter Murphy — March 23rd, 2019 — “Plastics… There’s a great...
Read More

Anti-straw legislation causes increased thievery

by | March 22, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Part Design | 0 Comments

New York Post — Mugs, cups, silverware, hot sauce — you name it: If...
Read More

Waging war on plastic not the answer

by | March 22, 2019 | Africa, Daily News, Environmental, Recycling | 0 Comments

Read More

Hadley bringing lightweight thermoform barriers to heavy trucks

by | March 22, 2019 | Automotive, Daily News, North America, Part Design, Thermoforming | 0 Comments

ATLANTA, Ga. – Hadley is joining forces with its Corvac Composites...
Read More

Stupid Plastic Things

by | March 20, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, Global, Part Design | 0 Comments

Laura Stec — Yeech! I was just cleaning up around the house and it...
Read More

Seafood packagers appealing to the senses in 2019

by | March 20, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, North America, Packaging | 0 Comments

Seafoodsource.com — “A picture is worth a thousand words.” It’s an...
Read More

TransXL announces the completion of a management buyout

by | March 20, 2019 | Daily News, Europe, Extrusion, Mergers & Acquisitions, Thermoforming | 0 Comments

Swindon, UK — TransXL has announce the completion of a management...
Read More

Celanese (CE) to Hike Prices of Ateva EVA Polymers in Asia

by | March 19, 2019 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Profile | 0 Comments

Nasdaq.com — Celanese Corporation CE is set to hike selling prices...
Read More