Continental Structural Plastics Adds Compounding Capabilities in France

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), a Teijin Group Company, today announced it will be installing a sheet molding compound (SMC) line at its facility in Pouancé, France, to support the need for its industry-leading composite formulations in Europe. CSP will invest approximately €5.1 million ($6 million) to establish the SMC line.



CSP is currently the largest compounder of SMC in North America, with current SMC volumes exceeding 84,000 U.S. tons annually. The installation of this SMC line in France will be used to further develop the company’s wide range of proprietary, advanced composite products, including low-volatile organic compounds (VOC) formulas currently under development to meet European market regulations. The line will be capable of producing SMCs made with both glass and carbon fibers.



“The addition of this SMC line to the Pouancé facility is an important step in our European growth plans,” said Philippe Bonte, president, CSP Europe. “It will enable us to provide full-service capabilities to our customers here, as well as provide us with an opportunity to further enhance our already significant materials R&D efforts in Europe.”



Continental Structural Plastics, a Teijin Group company, has provided leading-edge technologies in lightweight materials and composite solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC and construction industries for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, CSP provides full-service engineering support, and holds multiple patents covering materials development and manufacturing processes in composite materials formulation, design and manufacturing technologies. The company has operations on three continents and more than 3,900 employees. For more information, visit www.cspplastics.com.