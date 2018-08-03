PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Continental Structural Plastics Adds Compounding Capabilities in France

by | Aug 3, 2018 | Automotive, Business, Composites, Daily News, Engineering Plastics, Europe, North America, Thermoset

Plastics-Business-Today-Continental-Structural-Plastics-Compounding-France

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), a Teijin Group Company, today announced it will be installing a sheet molding compound (SMC) line at its facility in Pouancé, France, to support the need for its industry-leading composite formulations in Europe. CSP will invest approximately €5.1 million ($6 million) to establish the SMC line.

CSP is currently the largest compounder of SMC in North America, with current SMC volumes exceeding 84,000 U.S. tons annually. The installation of this SMC line in France will be used to further develop the company’s wide range of proprietary, advanced composite products, including low-volatile organic compounds (VOC) formulas currently under development to meet European market regulations. The line will be capable of producing SMCs made with both glass and carbon fibers.

“The addition of this SMC line to the Pouancé facility is an important step in our European growth plans,” said Philippe Bonte, president, CSP Europe. “It will enable us to provide full-service capabilities to our customers here, as well as provide us with an opportunity to further enhance our already significant materials R&D efforts in Europe.”

Continental Structural Plastics, a Teijin Group company, has provided leading-edge technologies in lightweight materials and composite solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC and construction industries for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, CSP provides full-service engineering support, and holds multiple patents covering materials development and manufacturing processes in composite materials formulation, design and manufacturing technologies. The company has operations on three continents and more than 3,900 employees. For more information, visit www.cspplastics.com.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Digesting the Indigestible: Microbes Eating Plastic

by | August 3, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Environmental, Global, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

As global plastic waste increases, science turns to specialized...
Read More

California — Stolen pallet recycling lands two execs in prison

by | August 3, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

California — Two plastics recycling company executives will spend...
Read More

Continental Structural Plastics Adds Compounding Capabilities in France

by | August 3, 2018 | Automotive, Business, Composites, Daily News, Engineering Plastics, Europe, North America, Thermoset | 0 Comments

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continental Structural...
Read More

Lego builds green credentials with switch from oil-based plastics

by | August 2, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Europe, Global, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

Three years ago, Lego pumped $155 million into a new Sustainable...
Read More

Akro-Plastic offers up substitute for nylon 6/6

by | August 2, 2018 | Daily News, Engineering Plastics, Europe, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

NIEDERZISSEN, Germany — Akro-Plastic GmbH is touting a special grade...
Read More

Starbucks Bans Plastic Straws, Winds Up Using More Plastic

by | August 2, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Part Design | 0 Comments

2018 will forever be remembered as the year that hating plastic...
Read More

India: Banning Plastics: A Half-baked Idea

by | August 1, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Though the intention of the Maharashtra government to ban plastics...
Read More

LA – Why 96 million plastic ‘shade balls’ may not save water

by | August 1, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

In 2015, the world watched as a video of 96 million “shade balls”...
Read More

Bio-on successfully completed the first test phase for special bioplastic production

by | August 1, 2018 | Bioplastics, Business, Consumer, Daily News, Europe | 0 Comments

Bio-on successfully completed the first test phase for the special...
Read More

Study warns plastics could be shrinking penises

by | July 31, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, Global, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

There are lots of reasons not to use plastic – but this one might...
Read More