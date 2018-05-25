PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Genesis Plastics Welding Launches New Medical Division

by | May 25, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Medical, North America

Plastics-Industry-Business-Today-Plastics-Company-Launches-New-Division

FORTVILLE, INDIANA – Fortville based Genesis Plastics Welding Inc. has launched a new division focusing on the medical device industry. The company says MedTech Launch will assist medical device start-ups in navigating the product launch process, from initial concept to production.

Genesis Plastics Welding manufactures plastic products for medical, military and other industries. The company says MedTech Launch will have a focus on design, prototyping, quality management, risk management, regulatory support and overall manufacturability for its medical device clients.

MedTech Launch will be led by Nathan Glass (pictured), who will serve as vice president of product development. Tom Ryder, chief executive officer of Genesis Plastics Welding, says the demand for outsourced design engineering expertise is skyrocketing throughout the world.

