Finalists announced for plastics recycling awards

Organizers of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe released the shortlist in January. The winners will be announced at the event, which will be held in Amsterdam in April.





“With an extended number of categories and 40 finalists confirmed, the second edition of the awards is a perfect illustration of the continuous technological development and growing innovation in the sector,” Ton Emans, president of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE), stated in a press release. “This year’s finalists demonstrate not only their goal to improve the efficiency and quality of plastics recycling processes but also the goal of making plastic products more circular.”





This year’s awards includes seven categories: Building & Construction Product of the Year; Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product of the Year; Household & Leisure Product of the Year; Plastic Packaging Product of the Year; Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year; Product Technology Innovation of the Year; and Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year.





