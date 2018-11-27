Design — This bike helmet folds down to the size of a laptop to fit in your backpack or purse.





Do you ever ride your bike to work or lunch and wonder what you’re going to do with your bulky helmet the rest of the day? The Morpher flat folding helmet allows you to ride your bike wherever you please stress-free, thanks to its unobtrusive, fold-flat design.











When folded flat, the helmet measures just 35 x 20 x 6.5 cm – that’s just under 14 inches long, so about the size of a laptop computer. Unlike a computer though, it’s super lightweight, weighing under a pound, so it tucks easily into your bag without causing a lot of bulk or heaviness.





This helmet is flexible, durable, and most importantly safe. While it protects your head (it’s CPSC-certified), it also easily folds into your backpack, tote, or luggage to store neatly tucked away until you’re ready to ride again.





