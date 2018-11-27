PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Bike Helmet Folds Down To The Size Of a Laptop

by | Nov 27, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Part Design

Plastics-Design-Polymer-Folding-Bike Helmet

Design — This bike helmet folds down to the size of a laptop to fit in your backpack or purse.


Do you ever ride your bike to work or lunch and wonder what you’re going to do with your bulky helmet the rest of the day? The Morpher flat folding helmet allows you to ride your bike wherever you please stress-free, thanks to its unobtrusive, fold-flat design.





When folded flat, the helmet measures just 35 x 20 x 6.5 cm – that’s just under 14 inches long, so about the size of a laptop computer. Unlike a computer though, it’s super lightweight, weighing under a pound, so it tucks easily into your bag without causing a lot of bulk or heaviness.


This helmet is flexible, durable, and most importantly safe. While it protects your head (it’s CPSC-certified), it also easily folds into your backpack, tote, or luggage to store neatly tucked away until you’re ready to ride again.


See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article.

Source Link

Similar & Related News Links

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bike Helmet Folds Down To The Size Of a Laptop

by | November 27, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Part Design | 0 Comments

Design — This bike helmet folds down to the size of a laptop to fit...
Read More

Your Poop Is Probably Full of Plastic

by | November 27, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental | 0 Comments

Vienna, Austria — Every minute, a dumptruckful of plastic plops into...
Read More

Top Designers embrace plastic material once derided as tacky

by | November 27, 2018 | Daily News, Part Design | 0 Comments

NY, NY — From lavish Florentine villas to hip Manhattan nurseries,...
Read More

How the ethane molecule changed the Gulf Coast — and the world

by | October 3, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Consumer, Daily News, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

Houston Chronicle — Working in nearly 100-degree heat, sweating...
Read More

Medical Plastics Market Projected To Exceed USD 37.5 Billion By 2026

by | October 3, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Global, Medical | 0 Comments

Digitaljournal.com — The Medical Plastics market is anticipated to...
Read More

Can Anyone Catch America In Plastics?

by | October 3, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

Forbes.com — Ethane prices recently hit a four year high. Demand is...
Read More

Toray Plastics America has expanded its portfolio of white films

by | September 12, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Film Extrusion, North America, Packaging | 0 Comments

Toray Plastics (America),has expanded its portfolio of white films...
Read More

Pyrolysis firm Agilyx unveils recycled chemicals to make olefins

by | September 12, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America, Polymer Science, Recycling | 0 Comments

Oregon — Agilyx is already processing scrap PS into a feedstock for...
Read More

Exports to Thailand collapse after ban

by | September 12, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Recycling, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Thailand — A Thai policy restricting the import of scrap plastics...
Read More

Third round of US-China tariffs to hit China finished plastics exports hardest

by | September 11, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

NEW YORK (ICIS) — As the third round of US-China tariffs looms,...
Read More