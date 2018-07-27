Tx — Material & Design Solutions (MDS) appoints Mark Bell as VP of Engineering

Material & Design Solutions (MDS), a leading supplier of high-performance elastomeric and thermoplastic components for critical service applications in the oil and gas, fluid handling, and semiconductor markets, has announced the appointment of Mark Bell, P.E. as Vice President of Engineering.Bell is a 35-year plastics industry veteran who brings an extensive range of expertise in technology development and design engineering to the new post.



Bell’s appointment is an important move in the company’s growth strategy as MDS looks to expand its footprint in the oil and gas market and develop new applications, according to John Jorgensen, President of Material & Design Solutions. “MDS is very pleased to have Mark join our team and help us manage our engineering resources through an exciting period of growth,” said Jorgensen. “He brings a wealth of experience in seal design, helping customers in the oil and gas industry meet the challenges of high-pressure, high- and low-temperature environments, and extended lifetime service requirements.”



Bell has been a leading seal designer for oil and gas applications since the 1980s having led design teams at Greene, Tweed & Co. and Freudenberg for the past two decades. He specializes in collaborative design with customers, managing high (and low) temperatures coupled with high-pressure and corrosive environments. Jorgensen said Bell’s leadership will strengthen MDS’ overall commercial goals as it further penetrates new applications in the oil and gas industries.



Prior to joining MDS, Bellworked for 16 years at Green, Tweed & Co. He also served as a partner for six years at Essential Product Services (EPS) and served in engineering roles for six years at Baker Hughes, an oil field services company based in Houston. Bell’s industry experience also includes three years of service at both Freudenberg Oil & Gas Technologies in Houston and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Northborough, Mass.