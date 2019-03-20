PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Stupid Plastic Things

by | Mar 20, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, Global, Part Design

Plastics-Design-Polymer-Stupid-Plastic-Things Laura Stec — Yeech! I was just cleaning up around the house and it hits me – all these indestructible, single-use, plastic, food items live in my house. They are everywhere. I wash a lot of kitchen towels, and I encourage you to too. Change your kitchen towel daily. And don’t use the sponge to cleanup the counter – use kitchen towels that you then wash.

Anyways, I digress. So I’m doing the towels and I pick up the new laundry soap I got from @Costco. Can anyone (@Tide) tell me why this container has to built like a mid-evil castle? What’s with the triple-reinforced, bullet-proof plastic? I don’t need Fort Knox to carry my soap home. I couldn’t chop this thing up with a hatchet. Ackkhh! Shouldn’t all soap be sold in leak-free, biodegradable cardboard?

Then the new toothbrush came out. Got it from a wellness faire. I can’t even think of how to destroy this. Hammer it to pieces? The hatchet won’t work. Thoughts @DeltaDental?

