PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Applied Plastics scooped up by private equity firm

by | Feb 21, 2019 | Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America

Plastics-Industry-Business-Today-Applied-Plastics-scooped-up-by-private equity firm

Plasticstoday.com — Medical coatings provider Applied Plastics (Norwood, MA) has been acquired by Los Angeles–based private equity firm Vance Street Capital LLC. Terms of the transaction, which was announced yesterday, were not disclosed.


Founded in 1953, Applied Plastics provides specialty PTFE coatings on wires and other metal-based components for the medical device industry, with a primary emphasis on the advanced catheter market, said a press release from Vance Street Capital. Its customers include leading medical device OEMs and contract manufacturers focused on high-growth micro-catheter segments such as electrophysiology, neurovascular, peripheral vascular, TAVR and neuromodulation.


Applied Plastics CEO Dave Ring is retaining a material ownership position in the company. “We are excited to partner with Vance Street as we look toward our next chapter of growth,” said Ring. “Vance Street’s highly relevant investing and operating experience in the medical manufacturing space made them the ideal partner to help Applied execute on the exciting growth we see across our customer base.”


This is Vance Street’s fourth investment in the medical space in the past three years and the sixth investment in the Fund II portfolio, which includes Motion Dynamics, a manufacturer of wire-based micro-components and sub-assemblies found in micro-catheters; Adam Spence Vascular Solutions, a designer and manufacturer of high-pressure braided tubing and extrusions for the cardiovascular end markets; and A&E Medical, a medical device OEM focused on single-use products used in cardiovascular procedures.


See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article

https://www.plasticstoday.com/medical/applied-plastics-scooped-private-equity-firm/7753517460196

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Echa publishes inventory of additives in plastics

by | February 22, 2019 | Additives & Modifiers, Daily News, Environmental, Europe | 0 Comments

Chemicalwatch.com — Echa has published information on 419 substances...
Read More

SEC: Company lied about recycled product quality

by | February 22, 2019 | Business, Daily News, North America, Recycling, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Plastics Recycling Update — A plastics manufacturer falsely claimed...
Read More

Squid could provide an eco-friendly alternative to plastics

by | February 22, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

Center for Research on Advanced Fiber Technologies (CRAFT) — The...
Read More

Plastics Manufacturer Acquires Medical Device Maker

by | February 21, 2019 | Daily News, Medical, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Boston, Ma — A Boston investment fund has overhauled its plastics...
Read More

CarbonLITE facility to install tech-heavy sorting system

by | February 21, 2019 | Business, Daily News, North America, Recycling | 0 Comments

Resource Recycling, Inc — Bulk Handling Systems will provide robots...
Read More

Applied Plastics scooped up by private equity firm

by | February 21, 2019 | Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Plasticstoday.com — Medical coatings provider Applied Plastics...
Read More

RENEW Plastics unveils new deck board product

by | February 20, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Part Design, Recycling | 0 Comments

Luxemburg, WI — RENEW Plastics of Luxemburg,WI a division of N.E.W....
Read More

Finalists announced for plastics recycling awards

by | February 20, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, Europe, Part Design, Recycling | 0 Comments

Resource-recycling.com — Forty finalists have been announced for the...
Read More

Chinaplas 2019 to promote plastics and rubber industry development

by | February 20, 2019 | Asia/Pacifica, Consumer, Daily News, Recycling | 0 Comments

Insidewaste.com — Chinaplas 2019, with its aim to promote the...
Read More

SARAH ROGERS: Microplastics: Small plastics, big problem

by | February 19, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, Global | 0 Comments

Clemson University, Sarah Rogers — Most items that are an integral...
Read More