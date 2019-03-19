PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Holdings Decreased by Burney Co.

by | Mar 19, 2019 | Business, Daily News, North America

Plastics-Industry-Business-Today-Bemis-Company-(BMS)-Holdings-Decreased-by-Burney-Co NYSE:BMS — Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bemis were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bemis by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bemis by 740.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bemis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,043,000 after purchasing an additional 50,396 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Bemis by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bemis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMS opened at $52.99 on Friday. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. ..

