PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Borealis acquires Austrian plastics recycler Ecoplast

by | Sep 6, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe, Mergers & Acquisitions

Plastics-Industry-Business-Today-Borealis-acquires-Ecoplast

Austria — Borealis, a major provider of innovative solutions in the fields of polyolefins, base chemicals and fertilisers, has taken over the Austrian plastics recycler Ecoplast Kunststoffrecycling GmbH.

Based in Wildon, Austria, Ecoplast processes around 35 000 tonnes of post-consumer plastic scrap from households and industrial consumers every year, turning them into ‘high-quality’ LDPE and HDPE recyclates, primarily for the plastic film market.

The company claims to be an industry frontrunner in making polyolefins more circular. In 2014, it began offering high-end compound solutions to the automotive industry, consisting of 25% and 50% post-consumer recycled content.

Borealis was also among the first virgin PO producers to explore the possibilities of mechanical recycling, by acquiring in July 2016 one of Europe’s largest producers of post-consumer polyolefin recyclates – mtm plastics GmbH and mtm compact GmbH. Since then it has continued to invest into the development of technology and new products in the area of ‘circular’ polyolefins.

Borealis recognizes the increasing need for plastic recycling and sees the circular economy as a business opportunity,’ says the firm’s ceo Alfred Stern. ‘Ecoplast will help us address critical sustainability challenges and become a polyolefin recycling leader. Eventually, we want to use our experience to develop an effective blueprint for the end-of-use phases for plastics that can be applied in other parts of the world.

See the Source Link for more on this article.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW YORK — SK acquires SI Group to create additives player

by | September 7, 2018 | Additives & Modifiers, Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

NEW YORK—SK Capital Partners is creating a major additives player...
Read More

Plastics industry gives support to US-Mexico trade deal

by | September 7, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

The Plastics Industry Association (Plastics) has given its support...
Read More

Pope Slammed for Prioritizing Plastic Over Pederasty

by | September 7, 2018 | Africa, Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Pope Francis is talking about plastics in the oceans while his...
Read More

Plastics a major focus at UK’s most exclusive packaging show

by | September 6, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe, Global, Packaging | 0 Comments

UK — The biggest topic in UK packaging - plastics - is set to take...
Read More

Borealis acquires Austrian plastics recycler Ecoplast

by | September 6, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe, Mergers & Acquisitions | 0 Comments

Austria — Borealis, a major provider of innovative solutions in the...
Read More

Plastics’ Effect on Waste: The Answer Might Surprise You

by | September 6, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental | 0 Comments

The latest plastic product to come under fire is plastic straws....
Read More

Spain – Chicken feathers giving waste a new life

by | August 28, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, Europe, Recycling | 0 Comments

A Spanish company is looking to use chicken feathers as a form of...
Read More

UK — PFF Packaging Group hits back over unrecyclable plastics

by | August 28, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Environmental, Europe, Global, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Keighley, UK — Company hits back as manufacturers face criticism...
Read More

Chinese Policy Change Spurred Creative Recycled Plastic Furniture

by | August 28, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Global, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

In January, China began enforcing a policy that bans the import of...
Read More

Paper vs Plastics

by | August 24, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Recycling | 0 Comments

Two articles; pro & con... Save the planet: Choose plastic shopping...
Read More