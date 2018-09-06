Borealis acquires Austrian plastics recycler Ecoplast

Austria — Borealis, a major provider of innovative solutions in the fields of polyolefins, base chemicals and fertilisers, has taken over the Austrian plastics recycler Ecoplast Kunststoffrecycling GmbH.

Based in Wildon, Austria, Ecoplast processes around 35 000 tonnes of post-consumer plastic scrap from households and industrial consumers every year, turning them into ‘high-quality’ LDPE and HDPE recyclates, primarily for the plastic film market.

The company claims to be an industry frontrunner in making polyolefins more circular. In 2014, it began offering high-end compound solutions to the automotive industry, consisting of 25% and 50% post-consumer recycled content.

Borealis was also among the first virgin PO producers to explore the possibilities of mechanical recycling, by acquiring in July 2016 one of Europe’s largest producers of post-consumer polyolefin recyclates – mtm plastics GmbH and mtm compact GmbH. Since then it has continued to invest into the development of technology and new products in the area of ‘circular’ polyolefins.

Borealis recognizes the increasing need for plastic recycling and sees the circular economy as a business opportunity,’ says the firm’s ceo Alfred Stern. ‘Ecoplast will help us address critical sustainability challenges and become a polyolefin recycling leader. Eventually, we want to use our experience to develop an effective blueprint for the end-of-use phases for plastics that can be applied in other parts of the world.

