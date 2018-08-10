PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

DE, USA — Formosa Plastics shuttering US plant in September

by | Aug 10, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Polymer Science

Plastics-Industry-Business-Today-Formosa-Plastics-shuttering-plant-Sept

One of Delaware’s biggest polluters will be shutting down its New Castle County plant this fall, resulting in potential job losses for about 100 workers.

Formosa Plastics informed state officials on Tuesday it plans to halt operations at its 50-year-old plant near Delaware City on Sept. 30 and decommission the facility by the end of the year.

Formosa manufactures a polyvinyl chloride resin at its 400-acre Delaware City property. The resin is then sold to manufacturers who use the plastic to make a wide range of products, including floor tiles, sealants, adhesives, oil filters and traffic cones.

That production capability will be moved to a “newer and more cost-efficient” plant in Point Comfort, Texas, the Taiwanese-owned company said in a release.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UK — Firenado at plastics factory blaze

by | August 10, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

This incredible footage shows the moment a "firenado" erupted near a...
Read More

DE, USA — Formosa Plastics shuttering US plant in September

by | August 10, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

One of Delaware's biggest polluters will be shutting down its New...
Read More

SC, USA — China Jushi Expanding 400 New Jobs

by | August 10, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A fiberglass company that broke ground on a...
Read More

Your old plastic bottle … reborn as a towel, bag or swimsuit

by | August 7, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Part Design, Recycling | 1 Comment

As technology finds innovative ways to recycle, waste products are...
Read More

Lithuania — NEO Group adds 160,000 tpa line at Lithuania PET plant

by | August 7, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Engineering Plastics, Europe | 0 Comments

Leading European PET resin producer NEO Group has responded to...
Read More

Vietnam — A key raw material for recycling industry

by | August 7, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Global, Recycling, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Plastics and paper industries use the most recycled materials....
Read More

UK — The backlash against plastics is raising some serious issues for design engineers

by | August 6, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe, Global, Part Design | 0 Comments

UK — Plastics have been a mainstay of product design for so long...
Read More

Michigan — Guilty plea in plastic crate recycling scheme

by | August 6, 2018 | Automotive, Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

A Michigan man who sold plastic crates for recycling instead of...
Read More

Shelton, Ct — Modern Plastics readying expansion

by | August 6, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion, North America, Profile | 0 Comments

Modern Plastics has outgrown its Shelton, Ct home. The global...
Read More

Digesting the Indigestible: Microbes Eating Plastic

by | August 3, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Environmental, Global, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

As global plastic waste increases, science turns to specialized...
Read More