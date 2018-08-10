DE, USA — Formosa Plastics shuttering US plant in September

One of Delaware’s biggest polluters will be shutting down its New Castle County plant this fall, resulting in potential job losses for about 100 workers.



Formosa Plastics informed state officials on Tuesday it plans to halt operations at its 50-year-old plant near Delaware City on Sept. 30 and decommission the facility by the end of the year.



Formosa manufactures a polyvinyl chloride resin at its 400-acre Delaware City property. The resin is then sold to manufacturers who use the plastic to make a wide range of products, including floor tiles, sealants, adhesives, oil filters and traffic cones.



That production capability will be moved to a “newer and more cost-efficient” plant in Point Comfort, Texas, the Taiwanese-owned company said in a release.