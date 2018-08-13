PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

LyondellBasell reports higher Q2 profits even as plastics earnings shrink

by | Aug 13, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Global, North America

Plastics-Industry-Business-Today-LyondellBasell-higher-Q2 profits

LyondellBasell grew its second quarter earnings but reported lower profits from its plastics businesses as prices fell for certain base chemicals.

The Houston-based petrochemicals company on Friday reported $1.7 billion in profits last quarter, up from about $1.1 billion the previous year. Revenues increased from $8.4 billion to $10.2 billion during the same period.

In the Americas, the company’s plastics segment earned $571 million, down from $738 million the prior year quarter. Lower profit margins on ethylene, the building block of many types of plastics, accounted for most of the decline.

That business, however, reported stronger profit margins on polyethylene, the world’s most common plastic, despite a wave of new production facilities that have recently begun churning out billions of pounds of material.

