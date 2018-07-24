NJ — Millville Plastics project hits potential snag

A United States bankruptcy court judge has ruled in favor of a former landowner in a case that could place a hurdle in front of investors planning to fund a large plastics recycling facility in Millville, New Jersey.



In a June 2018 ruling, a U.S. bankruptcy court found the Millville city government does not have cause to take possession of 18 acres of land from a group that owns part of the former Wheaton Glass facility in Millville, according to an online article from the Vineland, New Jersey-based Daily Journal website.



An attorney who represents Millville Plastics, reached by the newspaper, said the investors remain in discussion with the city of Millville and the GGI property group. In addition to the disputed property, the Millville Plastics investors already own a 27.5-acre piece of property that was part of the former glassmaking campus.