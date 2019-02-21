Plastics Manufacturer Acquires Medical Device Maker

Boston, Ma — A Boston investment fund has overhauled its plastics manufacturing subsidiary following the addition of a Colorado medical device maker.





New Heritage Capital partner Judson Samuels told the Colorado Springs Gazette that Eptam Plastics was rebranded as Eptam Precision to better reflect its acquisition of Relius Medical’s metal machining operations.





Relius, which included the assets of defunct medical device manufacturer Magnum Tool, is expected to remain in Colorado Springs and retain its workforce.





Samuels told the paper that the deal stemmed from a mutual customer that brought the companies to each other’s attention last year. He noted that the companies shared additional customers and complemented each other’s capabilities, which would allow them to realize “great growth in the future” as a combined company.





