PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Plastics Manufacturer Acquires Medical Device Maker

by | Feb 21, 2019 | Daily News, Medical, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America

Plastics-Industry-Business-Today-Plastics-Manufacturer-Acquires-Medical-Device-Maker

Boston, Ma — A Boston investment fund has overhauled its plastics manufacturing subsidiary following the addition of a Colorado medical device maker.


New Heritage Capital partner Judson Samuels told the Colorado Springs Gazette that Eptam Plastics was rebranded as Eptam Precision to better reflect its acquisition of Relius Medical’s metal machining operations.


Relius, which included the assets of defunct medical device manufacturer Magnum Tool, is expected to remain in Colorado Springs and retain its workforce.


Samuels told the paper that the deal stemmed from a mutual customer that brought the companies to each other’s attention last year. He noted that the companies shared additional customers and complemented each other’s capabilities, which would allow them to realize “great growth in the future” as a combined company.


See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article

https://news.thomasnet.com/featured/plastics-manufacturer-acquires-medical-device-maker/

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Echa publishes inventory of additives in plastics

by | February 22, 2019 | Additives & Modifiers, Daily News, Environmental, Europe | 0 Comments

Chemicalwatch.com — Echa has published information on 419 substances...
Read More

SEC: Company lied about recycled product quality

by | February 22, 2019 | Business, Daily News, North America, Recycling, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Plastics Recycling Update — A plastics manufacturer falsely claimed...
Read More

Squid could provide an eco-friendly alternative to plastics

by | February 22, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

Center for Research on Advanced Fiber Technologies (CRAFT) — The...
Read More

Plastics Manufacturer Acquires Medical Device Maker

by | February 21, 2019 | Daily News, Medical, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Boston, Ma — A Boston investment fund has overhauled its plastics...
Read More

CarbonLITE facility to install tech-heavy sorting system

by | February 21, 2019 | Business, Daily News, North America, Recycling | 0 Comments

Resource Recycling, Inc — Bulk Handling Systems will provide robots...
Read More

Applied Plastics scooped up by private equity firm

by | February 21, 2019 | Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Plasticstoday.com — Medical coatings provider Applied Plastics...
Read More

RENEW Plastics unveils new deck board product

by | February 20, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Part Design, Recycling | 0 Comments

Luxemburg, WI — RENEW Plastics of Luxemburg,WI a division of N.E.W....
Read More

Finalists announced for plastics recycling awards

by | February 20, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, Europe, Part Design, Recycling | 0 Comments

Resource-recycling.com — Forty finalists have been announced for the...
Read More

Chinaplas 2019 to promote plastics and rubber industry development

by | February 20, 2019 | Asia/Pacifica, Consumer, Daily News, Recycling | 0 Comments

Insidewaste.com — Chinaplas 2019, with its aim to promote the...
Read More

SARAH ROGERS: Microplastics: Small plastics, big problem

by | February 19, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, Global | 0 Comments

Clemson University, Sarah Rogers — Most items that are an integral...
Read More