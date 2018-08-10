PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

SC, USA — China Jushi Expanding 400 New Jobs

by | Aug 10, 2018

Plastics-News-Today-China-Jushi-400-jobs-Fiberglass-South-Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – A fiberglass company that broke ground on a facility in southeast Columbia in 2016 is hiring and says they are bringing 400 jobs to the Midlands.

The China Jushi Corporation is a leading supplier of fiberglass reinforcements and fabrics to the worldwide reinforced plastics industry.

Jushi’s first manufacturing site in North America – is the largest economic development announcement in Richland County since Union Camp hatched plans for a $600 million paper mill in Eastover in 1981. The new production line is designed to supplement the growing composite material industry in the United States.

The company is in its first wave of hiring – in all, Jushi USA hopes to bring 800 total jobs to South Carolina to work on its $500 million 80,000-ton production line.

