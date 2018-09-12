Toray Plastics (America),has expanded its portfolio of white films and now offers consumer product goods companies and converters five new Torayfan white-pigmented metallized biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films.





The new films encompass sealable and non-sealable versions and are available in a variety of heat-seal strengths. End users can also ‘dial in’ preferred oxygen and moisture-barrier levels. Toray’s combination of pigment, sealant and barrier in one film allows end users and converters to manufacture a duplex instead of a triplex lamination in many applications.





Applications include salted crisp snacks, cookies, protein bars, and confectionery items. Toray Plastics (America)’s family of white films also includes high-barrier cavitated white metallized versions.





‘CPG companies wanted an aesthetically pleasing high-barrier alternative to traditional metallized and cavitated white metallized films,’ said Tammy Williamson, associate product manager, Torayfan division. ‘These new pigmented films offer robust barrier-durability after converting, extended shelf life, and a clean, bright white appearance, all of which enhance brand integrity.’





The new films are: Torayfan MPX4; MP5H; MPHX5; PCP1 and PCP5.





