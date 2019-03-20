PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

TransXL announces the completion of a management buyout

by | Mar 20, 2019

Plastics-Industry-Business-Today-TransXL-announces-completion-management-buyout Swindon, UK — TransXL has announce the completion of a management buyout, which took place on 5th March 2019.

Jon Smith takes over as the new MD with Tim Wrighton as the Operations Director.

“It’s a very exciting time for TransXL. We are delighted to have the opportunity to help write the next chapter of TransXL in 2019. The principles are the same, buying and selling used extrusion and thermoforming machinery, both in the UK, and all over the world.”

“We look forward to meeting the undoubted challenges in the coming years and hope to continue to build valuable partnerships with both buyers and suppliers in the coming months and years.”

TransXL are a buyer and seller of used plastics extrusion and thermoforming machinery with a 4000sqm warehouse in Swindon.

The company says the experience of its small but dedicated team enables them to match machinery availability with client requirements.

