PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Digesting the Indigestible: Microbes Eating Plastic

by | Aug 3, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Environmental, Global, North America, Polymer Science

Plastic-News-Environmental-Digesting-the-Indigestible-Microbes-Eating-Plastic

As global plastic waste increases, science turns to specialized microbes to degrade previously non-degradable plastics. A bacterial species found growing in a plastic recycling plant, Ideonella sakaiensis 201-F6, exhibits an incredible and rarely seen ability to use the common plastic, PET, as its major energy source.

While there are 7 official codes to distinguish between plastics, set by the Society of Plastic Industries, there really are only 2 types that regularly get recycled: polyethylene terephthalate (PET, code 1) and high density polyethylene (HDPE, code 2). PET is the most common polymer of the polyester family; it is used in a variety of materials including fibers for clothing production, containers for liquid storage, in custom forms for manufacturing processes and in combination with glass fibre for producing resins used in engineering. The monomeric structure is bis(2-hydroxyethyl) terephthalate (see Figure 2) and can be easily made into a polymer through an esterification process.

More than 60% of the PET manufactured globally is used in the production of synthetic fibers (also called polyester), and 30% is used in the manufacture of bottles, often used for soft drink distribution. The remainder of PET is used in varying products such as solar cells, liners in gas cylinders, and even as a 3D-printing material. Though incredibly useful for multiple uses, PET is highly resistant to biodegradation, and has even been implicated in endocrine disorders due to the leaching of hormone-mimicking compounds such as phthalates and antimony into the water or soda PET bottles are often manufactured to hold.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Digesting the Indigestible: Microbes Eating Plastic

by | August 3, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Environmental, Global, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

As global plastic waste increases, science turns to specialized...
Read More

California — Stolen pallet recycling lands two execs in prison

by | August 3, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

California — Two plastics recycling company executives will spend...
Read More

Continental Structural Plastics Adds Compounding Capabilities in France

by | August 3, 2018 | Automotive, Business, Composites, Daily News, Engineering Plastics, Europe, North America, Thermoset | 0 Comments

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continental Structural...
Read More

Lego builds green credentials with switch from oil-based plastics

by | August 2, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Europe, Global, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

Three years ago, Lego pumped $155 million into a new Sustainable...
Read More

Akro-Plastic offers up substitute for nylon 6/6

by | August 2, 2018 | Daily News, Engineering Plastics, Europe, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

NIEDERZISSEN, Germany — Akro-Plastic GmbH is touting a special grade...
Read More

Starbucks Bans Plastic Straws, Winds Up Using More Plastic

by | August 2, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Part Design | 0 Comments

2018 will forever be remembered as the year that hating plastic...
Read More

India: Banning Plastics: A Half-baked Idea

by | August 1, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Though the intention of the Maharashtra government to ban plastics...
Read More

LA – Why 96 million plastic ‘shade balls’ may not save water

by | August 1, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

In 2015, the world watched as a video of 96 million “shade balls”...
Read More

Bio-on successfully completed the first test phase for special bioplastic production

by | August 1, 2018 | Bioplastics, Business, Consumer, Daily News, Europe | 0 Comments

Bio-on successfully completed the first test phase for the special...
Read More

Study warns plastics could be shrinking penises

by | July 31, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, Global, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

There are lots of reasons not to use plastic – but this one might...
Read More