Chinaplas 2019 to promote plastics and rubber industry development

Insidewaste.com — Chinaplas 2019, with its aim to promote the plastics and rubber industries’ development by focusing on technology and creativity, offers an international platform for the release and exchange of information relate to advanced new technologies.





The show will feature more than 3,500 exhibitors and will organise a series of exciting concurrent events to address those industries’ needs.





China’s decision to prohibit the import of solid waste from other countries, and its policies designed to promote development of renewable resources represent only the beginning of some structural changes. More sustainable development and environmental protection policies are bound to come.





In this new era of the circular economy, China highly values the development of the renewable resources industry. What is more, recycling technologies are constantly evolving and improving, providing a boost to the industry.





Focusing on the concerns of the industry, Chinaplas 2019 and China Plastics and Rubber Journal will jointly host the Plastics Recycling & Circular Economy Conference and Showcase in Guangzhou on May 20, 2019.





