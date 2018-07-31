PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

American chemical industry fights against US tariffs

by | Jul 31, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, North America

Plastics-News-Today-American-chemical-industry-fights-against-US-tariffs

The Trump administration has imposed an additional 10% tax on 6000 Chinese products, and more than 1500 are related to chemistry

The US chemical industry is pushing back hard against the Trump administration for escalating a trade war with China, which it fears could especially damage America’s chemicals sector. The US Trade Representative (USTR) announced earlier this month that an additional $200 billion (£153 billion) in Chinese goods, including a significant number of chemicals, will be subject to a 10% tariff that could take effect as soon as September.

Among the Chinese chemical targets for the new tariffs are ethylene propene, acyclic hydrocarbons, ethylene glycol, as well as plasticisers of aromatic polycarboxylic acids.

The American Chemistry Council (ACC), which represents US chemical companies, issued a statement on 11 July calling the administration’s action ‘a stunning and unfortunate development’ for the nation’s manufacturers and consumers. ‘Unilateral actions that alienate long-standing US allies and close off the US market to the rest of the world are not a recipe for economic growth and prosperity and are very unlikely to change China’s unfair practices,’ the trade group added. ‘We strongly urge the administration to create a strong, multilateral coalition to bring an end to this unnecessary trade war.’

