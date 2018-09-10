Brexit could cripple UK plastics industry

At 11 PM on March 29, 2019, the UK is scheduled to leave the EU. With just months to go and so much debate still going on, there is a great deal of uncertainty in British industries as to how doing business will look on the morning of March 30.





As political debates and discussions continue at a pace, it is down to the companies themselves to be proactive and react to this uncertainty as soon as possible, making big decisions on staffing and international trade. However, a recent survey of 900 small UK businesses revealed that, on average, fewer than half of businesses in key sectors had started planning.





With UK plastics so closely linked to supplies from international manufacturing plants, it is an industry that may be impacted more than most. In this piece we look at the importance of the plastics industry, the potential impact of Brexit and we talk to an independent British foam manufacturer to see what is being done to prepare for challenges that may have to be faced in the future.





Plastics are one of the UK’s top 10 imports and exports, and the industry has continued to increase its turnover during the last decade through a combination of innovation and competitiveness, particularly in packaging and pharmaceuticals.





