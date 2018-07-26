EnCom Polymers Inc will create up to 56 new jobs in Evansville, IN

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) – A plastics company is expanding its operations in Evansville. EnCom Polymers Inc., a compounder of high-performance polymers for multiple industries, announced plans Tuesday to expand its headquarters in Evansville, creating up to 56 new jobs by 2021.



EnCom plans to invest more than $14.9 million to purchase and upgrade its 58,000-square-foot building in the 4800 block of N. Sprint St. it is currently leasing.



The renovations will also include the installation of new, state-of-the-art equipment, including four production lines, a lab line, an injection molder and a full testing laboratory, allowing EnCom to produce its custom plastics products in-house rather than relying on out-of-state manufacturers.