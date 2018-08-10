UK — Firenado at plastics factory blaze

This incredible footage shows the moment a “firenado” erupted near a plastics factory in the UK.



Firefighters filmed the column of flame shooting skywards as they battled the blaze near the factory in Derbyshire.



Officers from the fire services had been tackling the fire since about 1.20am on Tuesday at Ravensbourn Plastics Ltd on Occupation Lane, in Albert Village, Swadlincote.



The fire had also spread to a small site building and a number of fork lift trucks at the property, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said.