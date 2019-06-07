Is Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)’s Fuel Running Low?

Makdaily.com — The stock of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) registered an increase of 39.93% in short interest. MCRN’s total short interest was 953,200 shares in June as published by FINRA. Its up 39.93% from 681,200 shares, reported previously. With 283,900 shares average volume, it will take short sellers 3 days to cover their MCRN’s short positions.The stock increased 6.35% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 2.00 million shares traded or 259.33% up from the average. Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) has declined 32.64% since June 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.07% the S&P500.Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $885.50 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies , Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). It has a 25.69 P/E ratio. The APPT segment designs, makes, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service.See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article