PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Is Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)’s Fuel Running Low?

by | Jun 7, 2019 | Business, Daily News, Global

Plastics-News-Today-Milacron-Fuel-Running-Low.jpg

Makdaily.com — The stock of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) registered an increase of 39.93% in short interest. MCRN’s total short interest was 953,200 shares in June as published by FINRA. Its up 39.93% from 681,200 shares, reported previously. With 283,900 shares average volume, it will take short sellers 3 days to cover their MCRN’s short positions.

The stock increased 6.35% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 2.00 million shares traded or 259.33% up from the average. Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) has declined 32.64% since June 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.07% the S&P500.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $885.50 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies , Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). It has a 25.69 P/E ratio. The APPT segment designs, makes, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service.

See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article
Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Revolutionary Past of Plastics

by | June 11, 2019 | All Processes, All Regions, Daily News, Plastics Training/Education | 0 Comments

daily.jstor.org — From disposable straws to lifesaving medical...
Read More

Essentra Extrusion Sold To Inter Primo In EUR16 Million Deal

by | June 11, 2019 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion, Mergers & Acquisitions | 0 Comments

LONDON (Alliance News) - Essentra PLC on Tuesday said is has...
Read More

A ‘cast PU elastomer’ that can be injection moulded

by | June 11, 2019 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Performance Plastics | 0 Comments

plasticsnewseurope.com/ — Lanxess AG has developed a low free...
Read More

Plastic straws rank low among consumer concerns

by | June 7, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Extrusion | 0 Comments

PlasticsToday.com — What do you feel guilty about? Since you’re...
Read More

Is Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)’s Fuel Running Low?

by | June 7, 2019 | Business, Daily News, Global | 0 Comments

Makdaily.com — The stock of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)...
Read More

Single-ion conducting polymer electrolytes

by | June 7, 2019 | Daily News, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

ScienceDirect.com — Solid single-Li+-ion conducting polymer...
Read More

Functional Natural and Synthetic Polymers

by | June 6, 2019 | Daily News, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

Advancedsciencenews.com — Highly specialized polymers with specific...
Read More

New Frontiers for Recyclable Polymers

by | June 6, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, North America, Polymer Science, Recycling | 0 Comments

Flinders University — Many modern plastics, rubbers and ceramics...
Read More

Krauss-Maffei Corp. president Paul Caprio stepping down

by | June 6, 2019 | Business, Daily News, Profile | 0 Comments

Canplastics.com — Paul Caprio, president of processing machinery...
Read More

Prodways Begins Work on Autonomous Dental 3D Printing

by | March 25, 2019 | Additive Mfg, Consumer, Daily News, Europe, Part Design | 0 Comments

France — Since it was acquired by Groupe Gorgé in 2013, Prodways has...
Read More