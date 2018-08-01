India: Banning Plastics: A Half-baked Idea

Though the intention of the Maharashtra government to ban plastics was good, it provided no alternatives to Plastic and left small vendors and businessmen to fend for themselves



The ban on plastics in Maharashtra came too suddenly without any planning. Last fortnight, the state banned the use, manufacture, transport, distribution, sale, storage and import of plastic bags along with single-use disposable dishes, cups, plates and glasses and plastic packaging for products.



The ban was not done in a phased manner to allow alternatives to emerge. That is why its implementation and success will not be easy. Maharashtra could have taken a leaf out of Kerala’s experience when it set about implementing green protocols for events. It reached out to organisations that provide steel utensils and cutlery and created solutions before doing away with plastic.