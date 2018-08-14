PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Polymer 3D printing will be $16-billion industry by 2027

by | Aug 14, 2018 | Additive Mfg, Additive Mfg, Business, Daily News, Global

Plastics-News-Today-Polymer-3D-printing-$16-billion-industry-2027

Increasing industrialization efforts across various plastic printing technologies will result in $16 billion in industry revenues from the sale of printers and polymer-based print materials by 2027, according to a study published by SmarTech Publishing (Crozet, VA).

The study provides in-depth analysis of the technologies, including material extrusion, powder bed fusion, vat photo polymerization, material jetting and binder jetting processes, as well as materials ranging from thermoplastic filaments, pellets and powders to thermoplastic composites. It also offers insights on four end-user segments—dentistry, biomedical, automotive and aerospace—that SmarTech believes will drive market growth over the next decade.

Extrusion-based 3D printing generated more than 41% of all hardware revenues for polymer 3D printing in professional environments in 2017, according to SmarTech. Efforts to industrialize the classic extrusion printing concept are taking shape primarily in two areas: Increasing the isotropic properties and Z-axis strength of parts, and improving the potential for high-throughput manufacturing potential. Companies such as BASF, Stratasys, BigRep, Essentium and dozens more are working to redesign and improve filament extruders, develop thermoplastic composite materials, create multi-axis extrusion systems and focus on high-volume, swarm manufacturing using printer farms, notes the study.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Polymer 3D printing will be $16-billion industry by 2027

by | August 14, 2018 | Additive Mfg, Additive Mfg, Business, Daily News, Global | 0 Comments

Increasing industrialization efforts across various plastic printing...
Read More

China moves to extend ban to all recovered materials

by | August 14, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Recycling, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

China released a proposal to expand its scrap import ban beyond...
Read More

VP Bob Confer: Analyzing Cost of NY State Location for Confer Plastics Inc

by | August 14, 2018 | Blow Molding, Business, Consumer, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

The chances are good that someone very close to you left the state …...
Read More

Chattanooga,TN — Naprotec to start operations at former DuPont site

by | August 13, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

A German company has bought 28 acres of the former DuPont plant site...
Read More

LyondellBasell reports higher Q2 profits even as plastics earnings shrink

by | August 13, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Global, North America | 0 Comments

LyondellBasell grew its second quarter earnings but reported lower...
Read More

Dri-Air Industries founder Charles Sears passes away

by | August 13, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America, Profile | 0 Comments

Charles Sears, the president of dryer manufacturer Dri-Air...
Read More

UK — Firenado at plastics factory blaze

by | August 10, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

This incredible footage shows the moment a "firenado" erupted near a...
Read More

DE, USA — Formosa Plastics shuttering US plant in September

by | August 10, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

One of Delaware's biggest polluters will be shutting down its New...
Read More

SC, USA — China Jushi Expanding 400 New Jobs

by | August 10, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A fiberglass company that broke ground on a...
Read More

Your old plastic bottle … reborn as a towel, bag or swimsuit

by | August 7, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Part Design, Recycling | 1 Comment

As technology finds innovative ways to recycle, waste products are...
Read More