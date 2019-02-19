SARAH ROGERS: Microplastics: Small plastics, big problem

Clemson University, Sarah Rogers — Most items that are an integral part of our daily routine are made of plastics.





Plastic is an incredibly versatile and durable material, which is why it is so popular today. Furniture, containers, appliances, packaging and even synthetic clothing can lead to the release of tiny plastics called microplastics into our environment and water systems.





However, our reliance on plastic has begun to take its toll on our environment. As plastics are exposed to the sun, wind and water, they begin to degrade into smaller pieces. Because plastics are made from petroleum, they do not decompose. Instead, they continue to persist in our environment, adsorbing other contaminants from polluted runoff and becoming increasingly toxic.





Marine debris has been slowly transforming our oceans into plastic soup. Trash gyres, like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, draw in plastic debris where it becomes trapped. Many marine mammals get entangled in or mistake these plastic pieces, both large and small, for food. Once ingested, these toxic particles fill the stomachs of unfortunate animals and leach chemicals into their muscle and tissue.





Microplastics can be passed up the food chain and find their way into sea birds, marine mammals, mollusks and animals that live along the coasts. As our food chain becomes more permeated with plastics, it is likely that it can also make its way to our dinner plates.





See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article

