Echa publishes inventory of additives in plastics

Chemicalwatch.com — Echa has published information on 419 substances used as additives in plastics in the EU.





The agency worked alongside EU member state representatives, academics, Cefic and 21 industry sectors, including additive manufacturers and downstream users, for the mapping exercise.





The plastics value chain was represented by PlasticsEurope and European Plastics Converters (EuPC). For two years, the collaborators screened around 1,000 substances to identify those used as plastic additives in the trade bloc and to validate data on their intrinsic properties.





The initiative, which kicked off in 2016, contributes to meeting the World Summit on Sustainable Development’s 2020 goals and to the EU’s plastics strategy.





Data provided by industry on substances manufactured or imported at above 100 tonnes per year helped Echa and a team of researchers develop a model to calculate the release potential of each substance into the environment.





