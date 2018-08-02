Akro-Plastic offers up substitute for nylon 6/6

NIEDERZISSEN, Germany — Akro-Plastic GmbH is touting a special grade of nylon 6 that could be a replacement for nylon 6/6, a widely used engineering thermoplastic.



The Niederzissen-based company said in a news release that it developed Akromid B+, a modified nylon 6 with some properties comparable to nylon 6/6. Available for sampling are Akromid B+ compounds reinforced with glass fibers at levels of 30 to 60 percent.



Akro-Plastic claims an Akromid B+ grade loaded at 50 percent glass fiber achieves the same strength at 176º F as a conditioned nylon 6.6 GF50 with breaking stress of about 16,700 pounds per square inch. Stiffness is almost the same as the 6/6 resin, according to Akro-Plastic.