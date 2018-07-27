UK — Colour Tone wins new patent for PVCu colour masterbatch

UK-based additive and masterbatch manufacturer Colour Tone has been granted a new patent for formulation improvements made to PVCu polymer specific colouring system, Vynacol.



The company announced 10 July that the patent covers the refinements made to the formulation technology for the masterbatch, which comes both in granular form, for dry blend processing, or in prill, for pre-compounded PVCu.



“This [optimised masterbatch]… offers significantly improved melt rheology control for consistent processing of more highly loaded formulations,” explained Tony Gaukroger, director, Colour Tone.