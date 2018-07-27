PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

UK — Colour Tone wins new patent for PVCu colour masterbatch

by | Jul 27, 2018

UK-based additive and masterbatch manufacturer Colour Tone has been granted a new patent for formulation improvements made to PVCu polymer specific colouring system, Vynacol.

The company announced 10 July that the patent covers the refinements made to the formulation technology for the masterbatch, which comes both in granular form, for dry blend processing, or in prill, for pre-compounded PVCu.

“This [optimised masterbatch]… offers significantly improved melt rheology control for consistent processing of more highly loaded formulations,” explained Tony Gaukroger, director, Colour Tone.

