Pyrolysis firm Agilyx unveils recycled chemicals to make olefins

Oregon — Agilyx is already processing scrap PS into a feedstock for prime plastics production. Now, the Oregon company says it can do the same thing for recovered PE and PP.





Agilyx announced last week it is capable of processing the polyolefin recyclables into a feedstock for steam crackers, which, in turn, use it to create chemicals for olefin manufacturers.





Through 14 years of research, the Tigard, Ore. company has developed the ability to process a range of plastics, including mixed and contaminated material, into oils/fuels and the building blocks for new plastics. It started in the plastics-to-oil business and has since refined its pyrolysis technology so that it can also be used to depolymerize PS. The resulting styrene monomers are sold into virgin PS production markets.





In April, it held a grand opening for its PS processing plant.





In an interview with Plastics Recycling Update, company CEO Joe Vaillancourt highlighted the company’s “predictive modeling capabilities.” Over the years, Agilyx staff have developed a keen understanding of which input “recipes” will result in which outputs. In all, Agilyx has performed more than 1,500 feedstock characterizations and developed about 800 product characterizations, Vaillancourt said.





