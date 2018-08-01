Bio-on successfully completed the first test phase for special bioplastic production

Bio-on successfully completed the first test phase for the special bioplastic production facility inaugurated on 20 June



“Respecting the timeline is fundamental,” explains CEO Marco Astorri, “since the new European directive about the reduction of pollution caused by traditional plastic, which the European Parliament will vote in September, will open a huge market for biodegradable plastics”.



Bologna, 16 JULY 2018 – Bio-on, operating in the sector of bioplastic of high quality and listed on the AIM segment of the Italian Stock Market – Borsa Italiana, announces that it has successfully completed the first test phase on the plants of the new production hub inaugurated on 20 June 2018 at Castel San Pietro Terme near Bologna. This is the first owned factory to produce special bioplastic PHAs, 100% natural and biodegradable, for advanced product niches with high added value such as microscopic beads (microbeads) for the cosmetics industry. The total investment for the production center and for the new research laboratories is 20 million euros.