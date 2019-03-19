PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Celanese (CE) to Hike Prices of Ateva EVA Polymers in Asia

by | Mar 19, 2019 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Profile

Polymer-News-Technology-Today-Celanese-(CE)-Hike-Prices-Ateva-EVA-Polymers-Asia Nasdaq.com — Celanese Corporation CE is set to hike selling prices for Ateva EVA Polymers in Asia by $80 per MT. The company stated that the price hike is effective immediately for orders shipped to Asia or as contracts permit.

Celanese is undertaking price-increase initiatives in the wake of headwinds stemming from raw material cost inflation. The company is facing higher raw material costs across most of its business segments as witnessed in 2018.

Margins in the Acetate Tow segment are affected by higher acetyls raw material costs. The company is also seeing higher costs for acetic acid and methanol in the Acetyl Chain unit. Also, input cost pressure is likely to persist.

Celanese’s shares have lost 5.9% in the past year, against the industry ‘s 2% rise.

The company is exposed to economic weakness across Asia and Europe, which is leading to a slowdown in demand. Notably, Celanese witnessed demand slowdown during fourth-quarter 2018 and the sluggishness is likely to continue through the first half of 2019.

Considering a slower start and expected moderation during the fourth quarter of 2019, the company has issued downbea t earnings guidance for 2019. It expects adjusted earnings per share for 2019 to be roughly $10.50, reflecting a decline from $11.00 in 2018.

Celanese currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article
Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stupid Plastic Things

by | March 20, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, Global, Part Design | 0 Comments

Laura Stec — Yeech! I was just cleaning up around the house and it...
Read More

Seafood packagers appealing to the senses in 2019

by | March 20, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, North America, Packaging | 0 Comments

Seafoodsource.com — “A picture is worth a thousand words.” It’s an...
Read More

TransXL announces the completion of a management buyout

by | March 20, 2019 | Daily News, Europe, Extrusion, Mergers & Acquisitions, Thermoforming | 0 Comments

Swindon, UK — TransXL has announce the completion of a management...
Read More

Celanese (CE) to Hike Prices of Ateva EVA Polymers in Asia

by | March 19, 2019 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Profile | 0 Comments

Nasdaq.com — Celanese Corporation CE is set to hike selling prices...
Read More

Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Holdings Decreased by Burney Co.

by | March 19, 2019 | Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

NYSE:BMS — Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bemis Company,...
Read More

Israeli company announces tiny triumph in micron-level 3D printing

by | March 19, 2019 | Additive Mfg, Business, Daily News, Europe, Profile | 0 Comments

Tel Aviv — Startup Nanofabrica announced that it has developed an...
Read More

Tiger Packaging CEO Confronts Plastic’s Image Problem

by | March 18, 2019 | Bioplastics, Business, Consumer, Daily News, Extrusion, North America, Packaging, Profile | 0 Comments

Tiger Packaging — Boca Raton, Florida — Peter Horwitz was rather...
Read More

Polyscope Polymers wins JEC Innovation Award for thermoplastic composites

by | March 18, 2019 | Automotive, Business, Composites, Daily News, Europe, Part Design | 0 Comments

Geleen, Netherlands — Polyscope Polymers B.V. was awarded the JEC...
Read More

Modern Torque Rheometers Bring Many Advantages in Polymer Development

by | March 18, 2019 | Business, Daily News, Global, Polymer Science, Profile | 0 Comments

AZoM — In this interview, AZoM talks to Dirk Leister from Thermo...
Read More

Kentucky’s Murray State Faculty Creates Polymer Lab

by | March 15, 2019 | Daily News, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

Murray, Kentucky — A new state-of-the art lab is giving Murray State...
Read More