PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Functional Natural and Synthetic Polymers

by | Jun 6, 2019 | Daily News, Polymer Science

Polymer-News-Technology-Today-Functional-Natural-Synthetic-Polymers

Advancedsciencenews.com — Highly specialized polymers with specific functionality has attracted strong research interest worldwide.

Generally, functionality is defined as the “quality of being suited to serve a purpose well” (according to the Oxford English Dictionary).

In polymer science however, functionality is commonly used to describe various features of polymers, from individual chemical groups and their reactivity, to the unique properties of macromolecules arising as a consequence.

“The growing literature on functional polymers encompasses the impressive levels of control that researchers have in tailoring polymer properties to make them practicably suited to serve a specific purpose” writes Dr. Markus Müllner, senior lecturer at the University of Sydney and Chair of the Royal Australian Chemical Institute, New South Wales Polymer group.

Functional polymers therefore offer a virtually endless source of materials and systems for a wide range of applications, from materials for alternative energy production, to components for robotics, diagnostics, and personalized medicine.

In a recent issue of Macromolecular Rapid Communications, Markus Müllner collects contributions from outstanding scientists on the recent advances on the synthesis and application of functional natural and synthetic polymers. This collection of research articles illustrates the wide-ranging impact of high precision polymer design and the potential applications of functional polymers.

See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article
Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Revolutionary Past of Plastics

by | June 11, 2019 | All Processes, All Regions, Daily News, Plastics Training/Education | 0 Comments

daily.jstor.org — From disposable straws to lifesaving medical...
Read More

Essentra Extrusion Sold To Inter Primo In EUR16 Million Deal

by | June 11, 2019 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion, Mergers & Acquisitions | 0 Comments

LONDON (Alliance News) - Essentra PLC on Tuesday said is has...
Read More

A ‘cast PU elastomer’ that can be injection moulded

by | June 11, 2019 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Performance Plastics | 0 Comments

plasticsnewseurope.com/ — Lanxess AG has developed a low free...
Read More

Plastic straws rank low among consumer concerns

by | June 7, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Extrusion | 0 Comments

PlasticsToday.com — What do you feel guilty about? Since you’re...
Read More

Is Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)’s Fuel Running Low?

by | June 7, 2019 | Business, Daily News, Global | 0 Comments

Makdaily.com — The stock of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)...
Read More

Single-ion conducting polymer electrolytes

by | June 7, 2019 | Daily News, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

ScienceDirect.com — Solid single-Li+-ion conducting polymer...
Read More

Functional Natural and Synthetic Polymers

by | June 6, 2019 | Daily News, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

Advancedsciencenews.com — Highly specialized polymers with specific...
Read More

New Frontiers for Recyclable Polymers

by | June 6, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, North America, Polymer Science, Recycling | 0 Comments

Flinders University — Many modern plastics, rubbers and ceramics...
Read More

Krauss-Maffei Corp. president Paul Caprio stepping down

by | June 6, 2019 | Business, Daily News, Profile | 0 Comments

Canplastics.com — Paul Caprio, president of processing machinery...
Read More

Prodways Begins Work on Autonomous Dental 3D Printing

by | March 25, 2019 | Additive Mfg, Consumer, Daily News, Europe, Part Design | 0 Comments

France — Since it was acquired by Groupe Gorgé in 2013, Prodways has...
Read More