PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Scientists Combine Shellfish and Cellulose to Make Biodegradable Plastic Wrap

by | Jul 26, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, Global, North America, Polymer Science

Polymer-Technology-Today-Scientists Combine-Shellfish-Tree-Cellulose

WASHINGTON — The use of packaging plastic continues to rise as the world’s population grows. Environmentalists say compostable and biodegradable packaging is needed now more than ever, particularly when it comes to plastics used to protect our food. But now, a biodegradable film made from discarded shellfish and trees may fill that need. It’s being developed by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Lead researcher Carson Meredith is interested in exploring alternatives to crude-oil-based plastics now being used. “Probably about eight years ago, we got involved in what’s referred to as forest-based nanotechnology,” he told VOA news. This is an emerging area “looking at using wood and other plant resources to extract high performance nano-crystalline materials made out of cellulose and using those in creating light-weight, high strength materials.”

What that means, is that the same cellulose fibers found in woody plants used to make paper can also be used to replace plastic packaging material. Meredith’s group found that by combining the plant cellulose with chitin, the hard material that makes up clamshells and the exoskeleton of lobsters, they could create a biodegradable coating.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

GW Plastics announces senior leadership changes

by | July 26, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Global, North America, Profile | 0 Comments

Vermont Business Magazine Bethel, Vermont-based advanced...
Read More

EnCom Polymers Inc will create up to 56 new jobs in Evansville, IN

by | July 26, 2018 | Business, Compounding, Daily News, North America, Profile | 0 Comments

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A plastics company is expanding its...
Read More

Loop Industries and the Circular Plastics Economy

by | July 26, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America, Profile, Recycling | 0 Comments

One of the biggest challenges facing the health of our shared...
Read More

Scientists Combine Shellfish and Cellulose to Make Biodegradable Plastic Wrap

by | July 26, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, Global, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

WASHINGTON — The use of packaging plastic continues to rise as the...
Read More

NJ — Millville Plastics project hits potential snag

by | July 24, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America, Recycling | 0 Comments

A United States bankruptcy court judge has ruled in favor of a...
Read More

Finland — Neste aims to use plastic scrap as fuel feedstock

by | July 24, 2018 | All Processes, Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Environmental, Europe, Global | 0 Comments

Neste, a Helsinki-based producer of what it calls renewable diesel,...
Read More

Opinion from NZ: No such thing as plastic fantastic

by | July 24, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Daily News, Environmental, Global | 0 Comments

Since plastic was introduced to the world around 100 years ago it...
Read More

Business booming for plastic giants as change beckons

by | July 17, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Global | 0 Comments

PARIS (AFP) - It is the worst enemy of environmental campaigners,...
Read More

Fire at Mexico PTA plant increases pressure on PET resin market

by | July 17, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Engineering Plastics, North America | 0 Comments

The struggling PET resin production markets in Europe and the...
Read More

Cooper Standard to acquire Lauren Manufacturing & Plastics

by | July 17, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire two components...
Read More